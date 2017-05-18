× City: Robert E. Lee monument coming down Friday

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since the Confederate monument removal process started, the city has announced when it will remove the fourth and final monument.

According to a news release from the city, crews will remove the statue between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, though several streets around Lee Circle will be closed to traffic starting at 4 a.m.

Road closures will be set at the following intersections: Calliope and Carondelet, St. Charles and Calliope, Howard and Carondelet, St. Joseph and St. Charles, and Camp St. and Andrew Higgins Drive. Normal traffic will resume by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Street car service and possibly other RTA services will be interrupted while the statue goes down.

Traffic was restricted around Lee Circle this afternoon while NOPD officers put up barricades around the monument and RTA crews cut the power to the street car line.

A crowd of people has been at the monument since the NOPD arrived this afternoon.

Here’s a portion of the statement released by the city:

“The statues being removed were erected decades after the Civil War to celebrate the “Cult of the Lost Cause,” a movement recognized across the South as celebrating and promoting white supremacy.”

Mayor Mitch Landrieu is expected to speak tomorrow afternoon about the last of the four statues coming down.