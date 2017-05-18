× Amber Alert issued for Mississippi boy sleeping in car when it was stolen

JACKSON, Miss. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a seven-year-old Mississippi boy who was sleeping inside a car when it was stolen this morning.

Kingston Frazier was last seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Mississippi license plate HYX 783, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Frazier is three feet, nine inches tall, weighs approximately 40 pounds, and has black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top shirt, khaki pants and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes.

The Camry was stolen from a Kroger grocery store parking lot in Jackson Mississippi around 1:15 a.m. on May 18.

A second car, described as a light-colored, two door sedan that may possibly be a Honda with a dent in the rear passenger side may also be involved, according to the MBI.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kingston Frazier or either car, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at (855) 642-5378.