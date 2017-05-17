× P.G.T. Beauregard statue, pieces of other monuments sitting in city-owned lot

NEW ORLEANS — The P.G.T. Beauregard monument and pieces of other monuments that have been removed in recent weeks are sitting in a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood.

That’s despite assertions from city officials that the monuments would be stored in a secure site and protected from damage.

The six-ton Beauregard statue is sitting in plain view, next to various old tires and trash. Pictures from other media sites show that part of the Jefferson Davis monument is on the ground next to Beauregard.

Beauregard was removed from its pedestal overnight, the third of four Confederate-era monuments coming down more than a year after the City Council declared them “nuisances” in December 2015 and voted to have them removed.

The city has been secretive about when and how the monuments will come down, with Liberty Place and Jefferson Davis being taken down at 3 a.m.

Crews started removing Beauregard about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and finished shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Workers at the site wore masks to protect their identities, and there’s been a heavy police presence.

The last of the four monuments slated for removal is Robert E. Lee, which towers over Lee Circle. It’s unclear when that will happen.