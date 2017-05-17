× Norco men arrested for vandalizing base of P.G.T. Beauregard monument

NEW ORLEANS — Hours after crews finished removing the six-ton statue dedicated to Confederate soldier P.G.T. Beauregard, two Norco men have been arrested for vandalizing the base of where the statue once stood.

According to NOPD, an Eighth District commander spotted Michael Kimball, 57, and Christopher Kimball, 31, both of Norco, spray-painting the base outside the entrance to City Park.

The men are accused of using red spray paint to paint the words “Gen. Beauregard CSA” across the statue’s base.

Both Kimballs were arrested and booked for criminal damage to historic buildings or landmarks by defacing with graffiti.

Crews were still working mid-day to clean up the spray-paint.

Work began shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to take down the third of four Confederate monuments slated for removal. The statue came down about 3 a.m. before a sizable crowd. Protesters who want the monuments to remain in place clashed some with the Take ‘Em Down Nola group that wants the monuments gone.

At one point three people, a man and two women, were escorted away from the area in handcuffs. A spokesman for the NOPD says the three will probably be cited for public intoxication.

The workers who removed the statue wore masks to conceal their identities, just as they did when they removed Jefferson Davis last week and the Liberty Place monument in April.

There’s only one Confederate monument remaining — the Robert E. Lee statue that towers over Lee Circle. The city will not release details on when that monument will come down, citing security concerns.

Watch video of the Beauregard statue removal here.