NOPD looking for suspect who pointed gun at man across from Beauregard statue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pointed a gun at a man standing across from the P.G.T. Beauregard statue two weeks ago.

The incident occurred just after noon on May 1 on the corner of Wisner Boulevard and Esplanade Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The victim was standing on the corner across from what was then the site of the Beauregard statue, which was removed early this morning.

The armed man was riding in a silver four door sedan when he pointed a pistol through the open window of the car before driving off through City Park.

The suspect is described as having a braided hairstyle, according to the NOPD. He was seen wearing a white T shirt during the incident.

If you have any information on this incident or suspect, please contact any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.