Marcia Ball named 2018 Texas State Musician

AUSTIN -- Legendary pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball will be named an official 2018 Texas State Musician by the Texas State Legislature Thursday.

The appointment will be formally announced through Texas House and Senate Resolutions at the State Capitol on that day.

According to Texas State Representative John M. Frullo, "The great talents of the State Artists help contribute to a distinctive cultural identity that makes Texas a great place to live, work and visit."

Ball, who recently performed on News With a Twist in New Orleans, is thrilled to be receiving this recognition, saying, "I am honored and excited to be able to represent Texas musicians. I hope in some way I can raise awareness of the creative community that we are all a part of."

Marcia Ball has earned worldwide fame for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she strolls onto a stage. The New York Times says, “Marcia Ball plays two-fisted New Orleans barrelhouse piano and sings in a husky, knowing voice about all the trouble men and women can get into on the way to a good time.” Ball's signature groove-laden New Orleans R&B, heart wrenching ballads and rollicking Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music fans all over the world. Her songs paint vibrant pictures with richly detailed characters, flavors and scenes straight out of Louisiana and Texas.

Ball holds ten Blues Music Awards, eight Living Blues Awards and five Grammy Award nominations. Born in Texas and raised in Louisiana (before settling in Austin in 1970), she has been inducted into both the Gulf Coast Music Hall Of Fame and the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame. Her love of the road has led to years of countless performances at festivals, concert halls and clubs all over the world. Living Blues declares, “Her originals sound like timeless classics and southern soul masterpieces that no one else can imitate.

Watch her perform on the Twist stage above.