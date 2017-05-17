Love it, Like it, Hate it: Beef Jerky, Turkey Jerky, and beyond

Jerky can make a great protein-rich snack in a pinch, but there can be a tremendous difference between brands on shelves. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny on what to look for – and what to steer clear of – when it comes to store-bought jerky.
Nutrition Facts below are listed for one ounce of jerky
LOVE IT: Jerky that’s low in sugar with no added nitrites
EPIC Salmon Bites with Maple & Dill (Whole Foods)
- 60 calories – 200 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 fiber – 2 grams sugar – 9 grams protein
- Ingredients include wild caught salmon, maple sugar, sea salt, dill, onion powder, garlic powder
LIKE IT: Jerky that’s relatively low in sugar with no added nitrites; some are higher sodium as well
Chef’s Cut Real Steak Jerky (Costco find)
- 100 calories – 390 mg sodium – 6 grams carb – 6 grams sugar – 12 grams protein
Turkey Perky Jerky – Teriyaki & Original (GF)
- Original: 80 calories – 350 mg sodium – 8 grams carbs – 7 grams sugar – 10 grams protein
Krave Jerky – Chili Lime + other flavors (GF)
- Per ounce: 90 calories – 380 mg sodium – 12 grams carbs – 11 grams sugar – 8 grams protein
Louisville Vegan Jerky (GF)
- 70 calories – 500 mg sodium – 4 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 7 grams protein
- Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein, tamari, olive oil, spices
HATE IT: Jerky with added nitrites
Jack Link’s Reduced Sodium Jerky (low in saturated fat, but contains nitrites + still 310 mg sodium)
- 80 calories – 310 mg sodium – 3 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar – 13 grams protein
Jack Link’s Beef Steak Original – made with MSG + sodium nitrites + >600 mg sodium
- 60 calories – 624 mg sodium – <1 gram carb – <1 gram sugar – 12 grams protein
Slim Jim Original: More than 2x calories of most jerky and ~25% day’s limit of saturated fat & sodium
- 160 calories – 4.5 grams sat fat – 550 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar – 7 grams protein
- 2x more fat than protein, nearly as much carbs as protein
