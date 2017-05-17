× Louisiana men convicted of running illegal deer stand in national wildlife refuge

NEW ORLEANS – Two men were convicted in federal court Tuesday to running an illegal deer stand in the Delta National Wildlife Refuse.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Robert “Boozie” Cosse Jr., 40, of Port Sulphur, and Dean “Dino” Ockmond Jr., 36, of Vacherie, pleaded guilty to illegal hunting.

The Delta National Wildlife Refuge is located on the east bank of the Mississippi River Delta in lower Plaquemines Parish, southeast of Venice. The Refuge is comprised of 48,000 acres of marsh and wetlands that were set aside in the early 1930’s in order to serve as a refuge and breeding grounds for migratory birds and other wildlife.

Cosse and Ockmond illegally maintained a deer stand and feeder stocked with corn to attract deer and hogs in a hard-to-reach part of the Delta National Wildlife refuge.

The men and their friends repeatedly hunted there for months.

Cosse pleaded guilty to 16 misdemeanor counts of violating the Refuge Systems Administration Act.

He was fined $8,775 and agreed to forfeit an ATV and tractor that he used to hunt on the refuge. Cosse is barred from entering any National Wildlife Refuge or hunting for his three years of probation.