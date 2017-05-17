Local student wins new Toyota for perfect attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - One lucky high school student drove away with a brand new car this afternoon thanks to his perfect school attendance record.

For the 12th year in a row, Toyota of New Orleans gave away a brand new car to one student at an Orleans Parish School Board school that managed to never miss a day of school.

“This is an event our seniors with perfect attendance look forward to every year,”OPSB Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. said. “This year 62 seniors did not miss a day of school. The opportunity to compete for this car is a fantastic reward for their commitment.”

This year's winner, Taylor Tolbert of the Patrick F. Taylor Science and Math Academy, was selected via lottery and walked away with a brand new Toyota IA.

“This event is very important to me personally. I want to be part of the solution to keep kids in school," founder and president of Premier Automotive Troy Duhon said. "During the last twelve years, we have rewarded several hundred outstanding high school seniors with new cars and/or scholarships. Hopefully, we have inspired them to succeed in life."