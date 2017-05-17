Costco Finds, The Spring Edition: 6 nutritious finds to add to your Costco shopping list!

Eating healthy on a budget can be tough, but stores like Costco make it easier than ever to stock up on healthy finds without breaking the bank.
We covered Molly’s “Costco diet” last fall, inspired by Good Morning New Orleans anchor Jacki Jing, a Costco devotee, and here’s a rundown of the latest additions to Molly’s top picks for nutritious, delicious shopping at CostCo!
Daily Green-ADES “Lemonades” with Green Superfood – $14.99 per case of 10
No added sugar; Low calorie – only 15-40 calories per bottle
- Watermelon- Hibiscus: Chlorella and Hibiscus.
- Orange- Turmeric: Chlorella and Turmeric.
- Jicama- Blue Majik: Spirulina, Ginger and Jicama.
- Green LemonAde: Blue Green Algae and Cayenne.
- Cucumber- Basil: Chlorella and Basil.
Beets – Whole, Peeled, Cooked – by Gefen Organic – $7.39 per three 17.6-ounce packs
- Per beet: 40 calories, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 7 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar
- Ingredients: Red beets
Banza Chickpea Pasta – $8.79 per 5 bags (20 servings)
- Per serving: 190 calories, 60 mg sodium, 32 grams carb, 8 grams fiber, 14 grams protein
- Ingredients include chickpeas, tapioca, pea protein, xanthan gum
Avocado Oil by Chosen Foods – $7.99 per liter
- Heart-smart fats
- Delicious rich flavor and beautiful green color
- High smoke point so can use for cooking at high temps, as well as for drizzling and for sauces
Chicken Skewers by West End Cuisine $11.89 per package of 12 skewers
- Per 2 skewers: 150 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, 24 grams protein
- Ingredients include chicken breast, potato starch, olive oil, vinegar, salt, lemon juice, spices
Chef’s Cut Real Steak Jerky – $13.99 per 14-ounce bag
- Per ounce: 100 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 390 mg sodium, 6 grams carb, 6 grams sugar, 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include beef, soy sauce, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, celery powder, salt, spices
