Costco Finds, The Spring Edition: 6 nutritious finds to add to your Costco shopping list!

Eating healthy on a budget can be tough, but stores like Costco make it easier than ever to stock up on healthy finds without breaking the bank.

We covered Molly’s “Costco diet” last fall, inspired by Good Morning New Orleans anchor Jacki Jing, a Costco devotee, and here’s a rundown of the latest additions to Molly’s top picks for nutritious, delicious shopping at CostCo!

Daily Green-ADES “Lemonades” with Green Superfood – $14.99 per case of 10

No added sugar; Low calorie – only 15-40 calories per bottle

Watermelon- Hibiscus: Chlorella and Hibiscus.

Orange- Turmeric: Chlorella and Turmeric.

Jicama- Blue Majik: Spirulina, Ginger and Jicama.

Green LemonAde: Blue Green Algae and Cayenne.

Cucumber- Basil: Chlorella and Basil.

Beets – Whole, Peeled, Cooked – by Gefen Organic – $7.39 per three 17.6-ounce packs

Per beet: 40 calories, 0 sat fat, 0 sodium, 7 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar

Ingredients: Red beets

Banza Chickpea Pasta – $8.79 per 5 bags (20 servings)

Per serving: 190 calories, 60 mg sodium, 32 grams carb, 8 grams fiber, 14 grams protein

Ingredients include chickpeas, tapioca, pea protein, xanthan gum

Avocado Oil by Chosen Foods – $7.99 per liter

Heart-smart fats

Delicious rich flavor and beautiful green color

High smoke point so can use for cooking at high temps, as well as for drizzling and for sauces

Chicken Skewers by West End Cuisine $11.89 per package of 12 skewers

Per 2 skewers: 150 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar, 24 grams protein

Ingredients include chicken breast, potato starch, olive oil, vinegar, salt, lemon juice, spices

Chef’s Cut Real Steak Jerky – $13.99 per 14-ounce bag

Per ounce: 100 calories, 1 gram sat fat, 390 mg sodium, 6 grams carb, 6 grams sugar, 12 grams protein

Ingredients include beef, soy sauce, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, celery powder, salt, spices

