Camouflage Megabus tours the country to raise money for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - In honor of military service members, Megabus has created a special camouflage bus that is traveling the country to raise money for veterans.

The camo bus stopped in New Orleans on May 11 as part of a nationwide fundraising tour.

Megabus is donating $1 for every passenger, up to $5,000, to the Folds of Honor group to fund an educational scholarship to a child or spouse of a fallen or wounded service member.

Megabus.com has raised nearly $100,000 for military organizations so far.