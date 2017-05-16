Very meaty Bloody Mary: Would You Eat /Drink It?

NEW ORLEANS -- If you love Bloody Marys for Sunday brunch, or anytime, you may want to try this recipe from ohbiteit.com -- our featured "Would you Eat It" sponsored by Langenstein's.
Here's what you'll need to make it:
2-4 strips of crisp bacon
Tabanero Hot Sauce
1T steak seasoning
1T BBQ sauce
Package of Slim Jim
V8 Juice
a splash of Worcestershire sauce
1 hot pepper
cilantro
Directions:
Spread some barbecue sauce on a plate--and dip the rim of your glass in it--then into steak seasoning.
Generously glaze the bacon in BBQ sauce until it is completely saturated..
Next, mix the V8 juice, Vodka (to taste), splash of Tabanero Hot Sauce and Worcestershire sauce.
Pour mixture over ice in the glass you dipped in sauce and seasoning. Add bacon and Slim Jim. Garnish with cilantro and peppers.
Toast and enjoy!
