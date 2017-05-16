Very meaty Bloody Mary: Would You Eat /Drink It?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you love Bloody Marys for Sunday brunch, or anytime, you may want to try this recipe from ohbiteit.com -- our featured "Would you Eat It" sponsored by Langenstein's.

Here's what you'll need to make it:

2-4 strips of crisp bacon

Tabanero Hot Sauce

1T steak seasoning

1T BBQ sauce

Package of Slim Jim

V8 Juice

a splash of Worcestershire sauce

1 hot pepper

cilantro

Directions:

Spread some barbecue sauce on a plate--and dip the rim of your glass in it--then into steak seasoning.

Generously glaze the bacon in BBQ sauce until it is completely saturated..

Next, mix the V8 juice, Vodka (to taste), splash of Tabanero Hot Sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

Pour mixture over ice in the glass you dipped in sauce and seasoning. Add bacon and Slim Jim. Garnish with cilantro and peppers.

Toast and enjoy!

If you have a unique recipe, please sent it to twist@wgno.com. We'd love to try it out and eat it on air!