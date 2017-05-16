One hand. One Heart. One high school baseball player’s 90 mph fastball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, La - In the middle of the baseball game.

In the middle of the baseball field.

Everybody's watching Timmy Ruffino, the pitcher for the Archbishop Hannan High School Hawks.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has his story as part of "Wild Bill's Amazing Kids" brought to you from our friends at Best Chevrolet.

Timmy Ruffino first picked up a baseball when he was two-years-old.

Now, he's sixteen. And according to his coach, Timmy's as good as it gets.

Advertisement

What does Timmy's mom have to say about that?

Well, as she sets up her folding chair for every game. Every game, same chair, some location not far from first base. She says her son is a inspiration to many.