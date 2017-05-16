Jefferson Parish West Bank shelter at capacity, could be forced to euthanize dogs

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter’s West Bank location is at capacity for dogs. The shelter is scrambling to avoid having to euthanize dogs to make space.

Jefferson Parish Government spokesman Antwan Harris said the shelter’s kill rate is only 18 percent, but when there’s an influx of animals — which happens a few times a year — the shelter has to consider euthanizing less adoptable dogs.

Harris said social media helps to place more dogs in homes, and since announcing the space problems on Facebook Monday, 10 dogs have been moved. The shelter has 100 dog kennels, all of which were full before the 10 dogs were moved Monday.

How many drop offs vs adoptions does the shelter get per day?​ Since May 1, 2017 the West Bank shelter only has taken in 240 animals. In that same time frame, we have moved out 135 animals from the West Bank Shelter through Adoption, Redemption by Owner and Release to Rescue.

