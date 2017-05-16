× Gas leak closes streets in Metairie

METAIRIE – A work crew caused a gas leak on Division Street this morning, causing several streets to close as a safety precaution.

The leak occurred around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Division and Barbara Place, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Division and the 2900 block of Hessmer Avenue have been closed to all traffic until workers can repair the leak, according to the JPSO.

There have been no reports of injuries related to the leak.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.