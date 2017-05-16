Feeling the hand pie blues? Haydel’s adds another flavor to the popular pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Haydel's take on the famous Hubig's fruit-filled pies is getting a new flavor.

The popular Jefferson Highway bakery has released a new hand pie flavor: blueberry.

That's in addition to the chocolate, cherry, apple and lemon pies already sold at the bakery.

The pies from Haydel’s are similar to the Hubig’s fruit-filled pies that New Orleanians loved so much.

Hubig’s factory was destroyed by a fire in 2012, and although the company planned to reopen on Press Street, those plans never came to fruition.

How does the new flavor taste? Check out the video above to see what News with a Twist hosts LBJ and Tamica Lee think about the new pie.