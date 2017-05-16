× Edi-torial: Cousins trade buys Demps, Gentry one more year

No shocker here.

The Pelicans announced Monday that general manager Dell Demps and head coach Alvin Gentry would be retained for the 2017-2018 season.

Did you expect anything else?

The behind closed doors argument from team management is simple. In an offseason when the club is trying to re-sign free agent guard Jrue Holiday, and sign DeMarcus Cousins to a blockbuster extension, the last thing needed was change.

But, the general manager and head coach remain, team owner Tom Benson and executive vice president of basketball operations Mickey Loomis hinted at possible changes.

“We will continue to evaluate important roles on both the administrative and coaching staffs which will be resolved at the appropriate time.”

So, changes to both staffs would appear to be likely.

The Pelicans made a four game improvement in 2016-2017, from 30 wins to 34.

But, management obviously believes that big things are ahead with the addition of Cousins.

The Pelicans are hoping Cousins can do for them, what Isaiah Thomas has done for the Boston Celtics.

In February of 2015, at the trade deadline, Phoenix traded Thomas to the Celtics for guard Marcus Thornton and a first round pick.

In game seven of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, Thomas led the Celtics to a 115-105 win over Washington. Thomas scored 29 points and handed out 12 assists.

Next season, no one expects the Pelicans to make it deep into the playoffs, but they are expected to make the playoffs.

Whether they do or they don’t, Demps and Gentry are now joined at the hip.