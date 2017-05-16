× Dolphins head to Missouri for South Central Regional

Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann hopes experience pays off for his Dolphins in the South Central District championship Friday thru Sunday in Neosho, Missouri.

The winner of this three team double elimination tournament earns a berth in the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Friday the Dolphins open play with a doubleheader. The Dolphins play Seminole State, Oklahoma at 1 pm. A 4 pm start follows against host school Crowder College, Missouri.

Delgado is 33-16 on the season. The Dolphins are 17-8 in games away from Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Scheuermann enters the first game Friday with 933 career wins.

The Dolphins are hoping to advance to the Junior College World Series for the fourth consecutive season.