Cookin’ with Nino: Burrito Vegetable Bowl

Burrito Vegetable Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa, uncooked

2 cups vegetable broth, low sodium

1 (15 ounce) can black beans

1 cup ﬁnely chopped pineapple

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and ﬁnely chopped

1 ﬁnely chopped red onion, divided

¼ cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 green bell pepper, cut into ½-inch dice

1 red bell pepper, cut into ½-inch dice

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 cup diced cooked chicken breast

2 cups spinach, cut into strips

1 avocado

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt, for garnish

Instructions:

Add the quinoa and vegetable broth to a medium pot and bring to a boil. Then, reduce heat to a simmer, and let cook, covered for 12-15 minutes, until all of the liquid is absorbed, and the quinoa shows its curly “tail”. Drain and rinse black beans and warm over the stove, on low, with a few tablespoons of water or broth. While the beans are warming, add the pineapple, jalapeno, ¼ cup of the red onion, cilantro, and lime juice to a small mixing bowl, and stir to combine. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the bell peppers, remaining red onion, chili powder, and paprika and cook until onions become translucent, and peppers are tender (about 5 minutes), stirring occasionally.

To create your burrito bowl, ladle about a half cup of quinoa in a bowl and top with black beans, sautéed peppers and onions, chicken, spinach strips, avocado slices, and pineapple salsa. Garnish with a dollop of Greek yogurt (as desired).