City begins removal of P.G.T. Beauregard statue

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans began removing the P.G.T. Beauregard statue at the entrance to City Park Tuesday night.

The statue will be the third Confederate monument removed by the city.

A total of four are marked for removal. The Robert E. Lee statue will be the only one remaining.

The city has said that the removal of the statues would happen soon but there would be no advance notice. While the exact hour that the work would begin was not announced, it has hardly been a stealthy process as the city has placed barricades in the areas surrounding the monuments in the days prior to the removals.

The city released the following statement below regarding tonight’s removal of the Beauregard statue:

“Today we take another step in defining our City not by our past but by our bright future,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu. “While we must honor our history, we will not allow the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal in the heart of New Orleans. As we near our City’s 300th anniversary, we must continue to find courage to stand up to hate and embrace justice and compassion.”

Traffic restrictions are in place while crews work to remove the monument. Moss Street between Desaix Boulevard and Esplanade Avenue and North Carrolton Avenue between Esplanade Avenue, and City Park Avenue will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The city says the removal of the monument should be complete tonight.