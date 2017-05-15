× Student shot after classmate brings loaded gun to school; sheriff calls for gun education

LAKE CHARLES, La. – A first grade student brought a loaded gun to a Moss Bluff Elementary School this morning, resulting in an accidental shooting that seriously injured a 7-year-old boy.

The incident occurred in a first grade classroom around 7:50 a.m., according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One student brought the loaded gun to school in his backpack, and when it fell out, another student picked it up.

The gun accidentally fired, striking another student. That boy was still in surgery at an area hospital as of this afternoon, according to the CPSO.

“I’m a pro-gun advocate and I believe in the second amendment that allows us to possess and carry firearms, however, I also believe that it is our responsibility as gun owners to keep our guns locked and out of the reach of children,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “In addition, talking to our children about the dangers of guns can help them know how to react if they encounter a gun at school or even at a friend’s house.”

The student who brought the gun to school and the student who picked up and accidentally fired the weapon will not be charged with any crimes because of their ages, according to the CPSO.