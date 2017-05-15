× State income tax filing deadline is today; tornado-affected areas have more time

BATON ROUGE – Monday (May 15) is the deadline to file your 2016 Louisiana individual income tax returns.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue recommends filing electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing. With Louisiana File Online, taxpayers can file their state returns for free, make tax payments and upload supporting documentation. Other electronic filing options include commercially-available tax preparation software.

Taxpayers who need more time to prepare their returns must submit their extension requests by the May 15 filing deadline to avoid late-filing penalties.

Click here to request an extension electronically. An extension only allows more time to file a return, not more time to pay any taxes due. Tax payments submitted after the May 15 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.

Filing extensions are available for taxpayers who were affected by the tornadoes that struck in February. The following zip codes are eligible for filing and payment extensions: 70126,70127, 70128, 70129, 70447, 70454, 70462, 70706, and 70785.

The extended filing deadline is June 30.