Pup News: Meet Sugar

Sugar is a very active young adult. She came into the Denham Springs shelter after she was rescued from a backyard where she was tied up and living in very dirty conditions. (She has since been moved to the ARNO shelter.) She is a sweet girl, but does need some training on manners and would do better in a home as an only pet and no small children. She is slowly improving on walking on a leash without pulling. She is strong and tries to chase cats. Sugar weighs about 50 pounds. She is very affectionate and likes to snuggle.

ARNO took Sugar in after the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, a no-kill shelter in Denham Springs was engulfed in quickly rising flood waters on August 12, 2016. The dedicated staff and volunteers fought to save as many animals as possible from the flood waters, eventually having to unlatch the kennel doors and let the dogs swim out and climb onto the roof, while they scrambled to get the cats out in carriers. Approximately 70 dogs and 90 cats were rescued and brought to a strip of dry land, where they were rounded up, put into abandoned houses, and fed by neighbors for a few days until they were able to be evacuated. ARNO and several other shelters across the state have pitched in to help find new homes for the beautiful animals while the Denham Springs shelter works on rebuilding their facilities.

You can visit Sugar at the ARNO shelter 7 days a week, 3PM to 7PM at 271 Plauche Street, New Orleans, LA (Elmwood). The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up to date on shots, and a chip.

