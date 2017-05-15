× Pop star Katy Perry coming to New Orleans for her ‘Witness’ Tour

NEW ORLEANS– Pop star, Katy Perry just announced the release of her new album on Capitol Records called, “Witness.” To go along with the new album, she is planning an extensive arena tour, and New Orleans will be one of the stops on this much-anticipated tour.

From the album, “Witness” is the hit single, “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley and her new single, “Bon Appetit.” Each ticket purchased for the tour will include a pre-order for the album.

Katy Perry will perform in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on January 5, 2018. Ticket pre-sales begin on May 18th, and general sales begin on May 22nd.

Perry will be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on the May 20 season finale, made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream (2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles “Firework” and “Dark Horse” each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy’s the first female artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. In her 10 years with Capitol, she has racked up a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks. She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter.

