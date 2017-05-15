NOLA Dermatology – Dr. Adrian Dobrescu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOLA Dermatology treats all skin concerns as well as Cosmetic Dermatology procedures. Among many other treatments, some of the most up-to-date dermatological services using state-of-the-art products include:

Cosmetic Dermatology

Antiaging – i.e. injectables, resurfacing and skin contouring techniques, and the rapidly growing area of Cosmeceuticals.

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Combines vaginoplasty (“tightening” of the vagina) and/or labiaplasty or vulvaplasty (reshaping of the vulva or labia, the outer and inner lips of the vagina).

Botox Cosmetics

Most often used on forehead lines, crow's feet (lines around the eye), and frown lines or wrinkles caused by sun damage. It can also be used for lip lines and for the chin and corner of the mouth and neck.

Mole Checks & Removals

Pigmented skin growths, also called nevi, that can appear anywhere on the body singly or in groups.

ACNE Treatment

Acne affects people young and people older and the embarrassing red marks can leave scars if picked.

Laser Services

A high-energy beam of laser light is used to smooth out lines, wrinkles and scars, remove brown spots and other irregularities, and tighten the skin

Comprehensive Dermatology

Treating a variety of skin conditions such as psoriasis, rosacea, eczema, vitiligo, warts and many others.

ECZEMA Treatment

Your treatment plan will be designed to treat your signs and symptoms. You may be able to perform some of the treatments at home.

About Dr. Adrian Dobrescu at NOLA Dermatology:

Adrian Dobrescu, M.D. graduated from LSU Medical School in New Orleans. He then went on to complete his postgraduate medical training in the Department of Surgery at Ochsner Clinic Foundation and completed his Dermatology Residency at Tulane Health Sciences Center. Dr. Dobrescu completed a fellowship in dermatology where he focused on clinical research trials as well as cosmetic and procedural dermatology.

In addition, he has also spent time internationally rotating through dermatology clinics in Spain, Romania, and France. Dr. Dobrescu is the author of several scientific publications and has been active in research in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Dobrescu is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology. He is also an active member of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the Louisiana Dermatological Society.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Dobrescu or for more information visit http://dobrescuderm.com/

Call 504-899-NOLA (6652)

NOLA Dermatology has locations in Lakeview and Uptown, plus New Orleans East and Biloxi.

Lakeview - 131 Harrison Ave, Suite A, New Orleans 70124

Uptown - 6042 Magazine St, New Orleans 70115

