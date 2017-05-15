Lightning strike leaves spiral pattern on pine tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last Friday, a line of storms moved through the area causing some street flooding and at least one tornado.

Perhaps the most interesting thing left behind by the storms can be found on a tree at the Parnell family's home in Mandeville.

The tree was hit by lightning. The charge knocked the bark off of the tree in a spiral pattern. The pattern makes the tree look kind of like a giant candy cane.

The tree is in the family's front yard. They says nobody got hurt by the lightning strike but their cable tv was knocked out.

At this point, the family isn't sure if the tree will have to be removed.