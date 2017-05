Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Law enforcement officers from across the metro area gathered at the New Orleans Museum of Art this morning to pay their respects to FBI agents killed in the line of duty.

This year's guest speaker was St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, who also serves as the president of the National Sheriff's Association.

The number of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty is up 10 percent nationwide from 2016.