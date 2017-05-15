× La. House passes bill to require local vote for Confederate monument removal

BATON ROUGE — The state House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require a local vote before removing Confederate monuments.

The bill, authored by Shreveport Republican Rep. Thomas Carmody, requires local voters to approve removing any monuments erected in honor of veterans or military conflicts.

The Confederate monument controversy in New Orleans is included in this bill. The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments after the City Council voted in December 2015 to declare them a nuisance. Two of those monuments – Liberty Place and Jefferson Davis – have already come down, while the other two – Robert E. Lee and PGT Beauregard – are expected to come down soon.

City officials will not give details on when the remaining two monuments will be removed, citing safety concerns.

The removal of the monuments has sparked much controversy, with heated protests and clashes between groups that want the monuments gone and others who want the monuments to remain in place.

The Louisiana House voted 65-31 in favor of the legislation, known as House Bill 71. It now heads to the Senate for approval before going to the governor’s desk.

Here’s how the following New Orleans area state representatives voted for the bill: