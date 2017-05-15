× Kenner man arrested after shooting friend while showing off gun

KENNER, La – A Kenner man was arrested over the weekend after he shot his friend outside a restaurant.

Eighteen-year-old Mario Iboy De La Cruz was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and illegal use of weapons after the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. on May 14, according to the Kenner Police Department.

Iboy allegedly shot the 17-year-old victim while showing off a 9 mm Glock 19 handgun to a group of people outside the Mazaj Restaurant and Cafe at 3244 Georgia Avenue in Kenner, according to the KPD.

The gun discharged while Iboy was pointing it at the victim, and the bullet pierced the victim’s kidney, liver, and diaphragm, according to the KPD.

Iboy drove the victim to a local hospital.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser encourages anyone who has information concerning this shooting to contact Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398.