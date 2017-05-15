Jarrius Robertson leaves ICU after successful liver transplant

May 15, 2017 | Updated: 9:35 a.m., May 15, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Local celebrity and Saints “hype man” Jarrius Robertson has left the ICU after a successful liver transplant.

The announcement was made this morning on Robertson’s Twitter account.

Robertson, a 15-year-old New Orleans Saints superfan who has gained international attention for his energetic love of the team, suffers from biliary atresia, a condition that required a liver transplant when Robertson was two-years-old and another one on April 29.

Saints hype man, Jarrius Robertson, gets long awaited liver transplant

The latest surgery, which was scheduled to take eight to 10 hours, look six and a half, and Robertson has been recovering steadily every day, according to his Twitter feed.