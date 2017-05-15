Jarrius Robertson leaves ICU after successful liver transplant

NEW ORLEANS – Local celebrity and Saints “hype man” Jarrius Robertson has left the ICU after a successful liver transplant.

The announcement was made this morning on Robertson’s Twitter account.

Great news: JJ is out of ICU and in a regular hospital room! Recovery still going well – thanks for the support! #ItTakesLivesToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/at8akyDxjj — Jarrius Robertson (@Jarrius) May 15, 2017

Robertson, a 15-year-old New Orleans Saints superfan who has gained international attention for his energetic love of the team, suffers from biliary atresia, a condition that required a liver transplant when Robertson was two-years-old and another one on April 29.

The latest surgery, which was scheduled to take eight to 10 hours, look six and a half, and Robertson has been recovering steadily every day, according to his Twitter feed.