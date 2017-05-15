Here’s a list of possible candidates for FBI director

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is moving quickly to select the next director of the FBI after interviewing several candidates over the weekend.

President Donald Trump will read reports and recommendations from the interviews and then meet with a few leading candidates himself, a senior White House official has told CNN. There is no set number of finalists that the President has pledged to interview personally.

Here’s a list of candidates who interviewed at the Department of Justice over the weekend:

Alice Fisher, a partner at Lathan & Watkins in Washington;

Adam Lee, FBI special agent-in-charge, Richmond, Virginia;

Andrew McCabe, acting FBI director;

Advertisement

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas;

Judge Henry Hudson, United States district judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia;

Judge Michael Garcia, a court of appeals judge in New York state

Advertisement

Fran Townsend, former Homeland Security adviser to President George W. Bush

Mike Rogers, former congressman and FBI special agent.

McCabe assumed the position of acting director on Tuesday by statute after Trump dramatically fired Comey. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, interviewed several candidates for the interim position last week, including Lee.

Rogers was a former chairman of the House intelligence committee before becoming a CNN national security commentator and has the endorsement of the FBI Agents Association. Townsend served as an acting deputy assistant attorney general and head of the intelligence policy office in the Justice Department under President Bill Clinton before going on to work in the Bush administration and then as a CNN and CBS analyst.

Fisher previously served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division, also under Bush. Garcia is a judge on the New York Court of Appeals, and Hudson is a federal district court judge in Virginia. Cornyn, the Senate majority whip, is the second-highest ranking Republican in the chamber, meaning his possible appointment would trigger political moves both there and in his home state of Texas.