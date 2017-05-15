Going for Olympic gold? Watch this 12-year-old pretzel girl!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Thanks to your friends at Best Chevrolet, "Wild Bill's Amazing Kids" is back.

And this story is the back-bending story of a twelve-year-old who's got dreams of an Olympic gold medal in her head.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to meet Taella Graff. Taella is an eighth grader at Dolores T. Aaron Academy in New Orleans East.

She's always on the basketball court in the mix of kids hooping it up. Taella got game with her ball. And with her ribbons. And with her spin-twisting moves.

Her sport is called Rhythmic Gymnastics. It's a sport that combines ballet, dance and gymnastics.

Taella hopes it takes her to the Olympics when she turns sixteen.