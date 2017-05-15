× 7-year-old shot in Calcasieu Parish elementary school

LAKE CHARLES, La – A seven-year-old was accidentally shot in an elementary school in Moss Bluff this morning.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said the child was shot inside his classroom, adding that the incident appeared to be isolated to that classroom and that no other children were in danger.

The school was placed on lockdown, and the boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The CPSO did not release any information on the extent of his injuries.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this story develops.