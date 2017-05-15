3, 2, 1, EAT! How many crawfish can you swallow in 30 seconds?

METAIRIE, La - It's a contest of stomachs. And taste buds.
It's the first ever Archbishop Rummel High School Alumni Crawfish Cook-Off Crawfish Eating Contest.
And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE as your emcee.
It's a test to see how many crawfish men who've graduated from Rummel are willing to gobble in just 30 seconds.
There's also a lady in the mix. She's connected to Rummel. Maybe by a husband, maybe a brother, maybe a son.
It doesn't matter. Everybody is family at Archbishop Rummel High School.
Whatever it takes to belly up to the table, gather your thoughts and put your mouth into motion.