3, 2, 1, EAT! How many crawfish can you swallow in 30 seconds?

METAIRIE, La - It's a contest of stomachs. And taste buds.

It's the first ever Archbishop Rummel High School Alumni Crawfish Cook-Off Crawfish Eating Contest.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is there LIVE as your emcee.

It's a test to see how many crawfish men who've graduated from Rummel are willing to gobble in just 30 seconds.

There's also a lady in the mix. She's connected to Rummel. Maybe by a husband, maybe a brother, maybe a son.

It doesn't matter. Everybody is family at Archbishop Rummel High School.

Whatever it takes to belly up to the table, gather your thoughts and put your mouth into motion.