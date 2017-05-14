Saturday’s Crawfish Mambo names ‘Best of Boil’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Annual Crawfish Mambo celebrates Louisiana’s most famous crustacean, the crawfish and the best in live, local music.

Hosted by the University of New Orleans International Alumni Association, Crawfish Mambo featured all-you-can-eat boiled crawfish,h prepared more than 45 boil teams competing for a $1,000 prize and the “Best of Boil” title. A panel of celebrity judges decided this year’s winners.

Ten contestants from across the US competed for the Peel N’ Eat Crawfish Competition title by eating as much crawfish as they can in ten minutes. Contestants ate their way towards $1,000 in prize money and the coveted title of Peel N’ Eat Crawfish Eating Champion. The winners were:

4th place: Michael Adams from New Orleans

Ate 1.79 pounds of crawfish meat

3rd place: Brian Hartman from Kenner

Ate 2 pounds of crawfish meat

2nd place: Russell Callis (last year’s contest winner)

Ate 2.16 pounds of crawfish meat

1st place: Christina Handy from Metairie

Ate 2.51 pounds of crawfish meat

This year, the winners of the “Best of Boil” competition were:

3rd place: Rouga Rou Mudbugz

2nd place: Our Pot Burleth Over

Judges said “these crawfish were perfectly seasoned”

1st place: Dhose Bodacious Crawfish from DBC Bar & Grill

Judges said “these were well-spiced and nicely seasoned” and “these are very good – I would serve these at my crawfish boil”

Only one point separated first and second place this year.

The “Best Sides” Award went to the Jefferson Financial team.

Judges said “wow – these ribs as a side were great”

Two other annual awards also were given at this year’s Crawfish Mambo:

Crowd Favorite: Geaux Creole representing the Law Offices of Andrew Schwing

Crowd favorite is decided by attendees placing tickets in buckets for those they feel have the best boil.

Best Decorated Booth: The Good, the Bad and the Boil

Crawfish Mambo is an annual event supporting the expansion of professional development programs at the University of New Orleans, the region’s only public research university.