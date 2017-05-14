Mother’s Day parade: Dancing in the name of love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Original Big Seven Junior Steppers Social Aid & Pleasure Club paraded through the streets of the Seventh Ward this afternoon. It was their annual Mother's Day parade, and this year marked the 21st year for the parade, which has become popular with not only locals, but visitors too.

Many mothers said they show up year after year because it's a tradition not to miss out on.

"This parade is all about coming back home every year, and it's about the love, and showing appreciation for all mothers," Juanita Jyles said.

The annual second line parade begins at Elysian Fields Avenue and makes several stops along the way. Parade participants encouraged the public to join and dance along with them.