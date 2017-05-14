Moms treated to a free day at Audubon Zoo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Audubon Zoo gave moms on Mother's Day a treat! Moms got in for free and were treated to a free concert by the legendary, "Soul Queen of New Orleans," Irma Thomas.

This is the 34th year Thomas has performed for free for local moms. The 76-year-old Grammy winner knows a few things about motherhood, she has four of her own children and three step children.

Under a canopy of oaks, generations and generations of mothers joined in song and dance to celebrate.

"It's fabulous, I mean you look at the parking lot and you think it's going to be an absolutely nightmare coming in here, but it's spacious, it's relaxed, and it's really shady," said one mom who was there with her new born, mother and grandmother.