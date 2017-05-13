Saints Hold Rookie Minicamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La.-- The Saints welcomed more than 80 players to their training facility over the weekend, including their 7 draft picks and 19 players under contract, as they continue to sort-out their roster for the coming season.

"Everybody is competitive," said Saints 1st round draft pick Marshon Lattimore. "Everybody wants a job. You've just got to go out there and be the best competitor you can be. You've got to step it up to a different level."

"A lot of install going in right now trying to figure everything out," said Saints 1st round draft pick Ryan Ramczyk. "When my time comes, just be able to put it out on the field. But right now, I'm getting in the notebook and studying so it's been good so far."

"There are a couple guys that are doing minicamp with us now that have been on a couple teams and went undrafted," said former LSU wide receiver and undrafted free agent Travin Doral. "I've talked to those guys about it. I asked them how they handled the process, what made them want to come here. Basically the same reason I wanted to come here-- they play a lot of undrafted guys here. You have a great opportunity."

"Going into this season we're going to have competition," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "There's not going to be any assumed starting positions. There will be very few of those. We've signed players this off-season. We've drafted players to that position this off-season, and we'll try to get the best combination of players out there."

The Saints' off-season workouts continue May 23rd-25th with voluntary OTAs.