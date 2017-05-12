UNO’s Crawfish Mambo 2017

“Spend Saturday sampling dozens of different crawfish boils cooked by teams competing for cash prizes, unique trophies and bragging rights. Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish while the Mambo all-star music line-up keeps you dancing. Then take a break to shop the Mambo Artists Village or visit the Kids Tent before tasting some more. The first batch of crawfish will be hot and ready when the gates open at 11:00am, so be sure to arrive early and sample often to pick your favorite for the ‘Crowd’s Choice’ Award. Then stay to see who our Celebrity Judges select as this year’s ‘Best of Boil’ Champion. Each team is also invited to compete for the Best Decorated Booth Award.” – crawfishmambo.com
- Saturday, May 13, 2017
- 11am-6pm
- University of New Orleans’ University Campus
- 2000 Lakeshore Dr.
- New Orleans, LA 70148
- $20 in advance
- $30 at the gate
- Children 7 & under are free
- Free Parking
- Pets, ice chests, trays and outside alcohol will not be allowed.
- Address:
- 3701 Iberville Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
- 3701 Iberville Street
- Hours:
- Monday – Thursday: 11am-9pm
- Friday & Saturday: 11am-10pm
- Sunday: 9am-3pm
- Contact:
- (504) 488-6582
- dine@katiesinmidcity.com
