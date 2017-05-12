× UNO’s Crawfish Mambo 2017

“Spend Saturday sampling dozens of different crawfish boils cooked by teams competing for cash prizes, unique trophies and bragging rights. Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish while the Mambo all-star music line-up keeps you dancing. Then take a break to shop the Mambo Artists Village or visit the Kids Tent before tasting some more. The first batch of crawfish will be hot and ready when the gates open at 11:00am, so be sure to arrive early and sample often to pick your favorite for the ‘Crowd’s Choice’ Award. Then stay to see who our Celebrity Judges select as this year’s ‘Best of Boil’ Champion. Each team is also invited to compete for the Best Decorated Booth Award.” – crawfishmambo.com

Saturday, May 13, 2017

11am-6pm

University of New Orleans’ University Campus 2000 Lakeshore Dr. New Orleans, LA 70148 Map

Tickets $20 in advance $30 at the gate Children 7 & under are free

Free Parking

Pets, ice chests, trays and outside alcohol will not be allowed.

Click here for more information about the Crawfish Mambo 2017.

Katie’s Restaurant & Bar

Address: 3701 Iberville Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

Hours: Monday – Thursday: 11am-9pm Friday & Saturday: 11am-10pm Sunday: 9am-3pm

Contact: (504) 488-6582 dine@katiesinmidcity.com

Menu

Click here for more information about Katie’s Restaurant & Bar.