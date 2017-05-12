× Wet start for the weekend: storms move in this morning

NEW ORLEANS – A line of storms with heavy rain and lightning is currently moving through the central part of the state and will be in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi by mid-morning.

This line is part of the bigger storm system that we have been talking about through the week.

However, this is not the actual cold front. This is an area of storms that has moved well east of the front and the main system.

Since the front is still well to the west, we will continue to have the chance for isolated storms through the afternoon until that pushes through.

The area moving through this morning looks to be the most widespread activity, but spotty showers and storms will likely redevelop through the day.

Those could also produce brief downpours and lightning.