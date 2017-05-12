× Possible tornado tears through Baton Rouge shopping center

BATON ROUGE – A severe thunderstorm in the Baton Rouge area spawned possible tornadic activity this morning.

WBRZ viewer submitted photos captured pictures of some of the damage, including a car that had been tossed into a stand of pine trees near Old Hammond Highway.

A tornado was reported at a shopping center in the Sherwood Forest area this morning, according to WBRZ.

Just before 10:00 a.m., more than 2,000 customers were reported to be without power, and schools in nearby Ascension Parish were taking precautions against the severe weather, according to the station.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this situation develops.