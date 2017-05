Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - You and your dog can belly up to the bar. You can order one drink. And you'll need two straws.

It's Yappy Hour at Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant. The New Orleans location is at 701 Tchoupitoulas Street.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Lucy's where a new menu is being served.

You can order the Hot Diggity Dog, the Canine Kahuna and the scrambled eggs, that's the Rover Easy.

As for beverages, there's the Salty Dog, the Bull Dog and the Snoop Dogg.