Hollywood South News with Jabari: EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes look at “The True Don Quixote”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- WGNO -

Don Quixote filming

A few Productions are underway in Hollywood South, including The True Don Quixote.

You might remember the story about the middle-aged idealist (Quixote) who wanted to save the world and eliminate evil. The story was made into a hit broadway musical and made it to TV but has never been shot and produced in the United States until now.

The Quixote film started production with principal photography in The Big Easy this week. The news caught the attention of fans all over the world.

Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother Where Art Thou?) will star in the film that has been 400 years in the making. The True Don Quixote based is based on the classic novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

Advertisement

Chris Poche (Flakes, Over The Hedge) adapted the novel and will helm the project. Trey Burvant (Long Distance, People) and Jason Waggenspack (The Lookalike, Maggie)

are producing through their Charterhouse Films and Neutral Ground Films, respectively.

Executive produced by Karey Kirkpatrick (Imagine That, Spiderwick Chronicles), Rick French

(Not Without Hope), Sal Scaccia, Josh Mayer, Susan Brennan, Sidney D. Torres III, and coproduced

by Beth Burvant, The True Don Quixote will be completed in early fall 2017.

The True Don Quixote is using 98% of local Louisiana residents for the project.