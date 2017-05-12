× Former NFL player, local mayor one of two killed overnight in Tangipahoa crash

TANGIPAHOA, La. — Two people died overnight after a crash on U.S. 51 in Tangipahoa Parish.

One of the people who died is Michael Jackson Dyson, a former NFL and University of Southern Mississippi player and former mayor of the village of Tangipahoa.

According to State Police, the crash happened about 1 a.m. Dyson, 48, was driving a motorcycle northbound on U.S. 51 at a high rate of speed when 20-year-old Destiny Gordon of Kentwood backed out of a parking space across both lanes on the highway.

Dyson’s motorcycle crashed into the Gordon’s driver’s side door.

Both drivers were killed.

Dyson was wearing a helmet, and Gordon was properly restrained.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation, but called it a preventable incident.