Cookin’ with Nino: Cilantro Lime Aioli Chicken Salad

Cilantro Lime Aioli Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chunked, cooked chicken, leftover chicken or Turkey
- 1 teaspoon Chef Nino’s Adrenaline Seasoning
- 1/2 cup celery
- 1/4 cup green pepper
- 1/4 onion
- 1/2 cucumber
- 1 small diced apple (with peel)
- 1/2 cup grapes
- 3/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise OR CILANTRO LIME AIOLI (see below for recipe)
- 1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
Instructions:
- Use leftover cooked chicken or turkey, or cook enough chicken to make 2 cups of chopped chicken
- Chop the celery, green pepper and apple.
- Add Adrenaline Seasoning.
- Peel and chop the onion and cucumber.
- Cut the grapes in half.
- Put all the ingredients in a large bowl. Stir together.
- Serve on lettuce, crackers or bread.
*******
Cilantro Lime Aioli Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juice and zest of the lime
- 1 teaspoon Louisiana Hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 large clove garlic
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients in a small food processor (or blender) and mix until blended.