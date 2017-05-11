Would you eat it? Strawberry Coconut Chimichangas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

We received this delicious recipe from Erin Morgan, a teacher in Metairie. Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!

Strawberry Coconut Chimichangas

Ingredients:

6 Flour tortillas

4.oz. soft cream cheese

2 tsp. butter

½ t. vanilla extract

2 c. coconut sugar

1T. sugar

3c. sliced strawberries

Mix cream cheese, vanilla, and regular sugar until smooth. Fold in strawberries.

Spread mixture onto tortillas and roll up tight. (you can use toothpicks to keep it together)

Over medium heat, add butter and then cook chimichangas until golden brown on both sides—(about 3-4 minutes)

Roll the chimichangas in coconut sugar.

Top with frosting!