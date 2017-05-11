Volunteers help St. Charles Parish prep for hurricane season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LULING, La. -- Several dozen volunteers helped St Charles Parish prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.

They participated in an assisted evacuation exercise for residents in need.

Buses dropped off the volunteers at the West Bank Bridge Park on River Road in Luling this morning. They carried luggage and some had stuffed animals to simulate an actual mandatory evacuation.

Parish officials checked in the volunteers and gave them wristbands, which matched similar bands on their luggage and stuffed pets.

The last time the parish practiced an exercise like this was 2013. Parish President Larry Cochran says they can handle about 1,000 evacuees.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30.