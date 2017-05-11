Video captures truck rolling away from alleged thieves at dealership

OKLAHOMA CITY – Stealing a truck proved to be a risky crime for a pair of alleged thieves when the truck rolled away from them.

On March 27th the duo entered the lot at Reynolds Ford in Oklahoma City and managed to unlock the truck’s transmission, causing it to roll back in neutral, police said.

As one of the suspects pulled on a door handle attempting to stop the truck, the other appeared to begin shooting out windows with a BB gun.

Both of them then gave up, and that’s when the runaway truck came to a full stop by itself.

It was later stolen from the lot but has since been recovered.

Wednesday, police said the suspects are still wanted and released video asking to help identify them – as well as pointing out the amusement captured:

“As police officers, we see all sides of life. We have a front row to see the terribly sad and the extremely funny. That being said, this video falls into the category of the extremely funny.”