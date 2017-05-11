× Retired judge Mike Bagneris announces bid for New Orleans mayor

NEW ORLEANS — Retired civil court judge Mike Bagneris is running for mayor of New Orleans.

He made it official at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant Thursday evening with an official kickoff to his campaign.

The field of mayoral candidates is wide open since Mayor Mitch Landrieu is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.

So far, District B New Orleans City Councilwoman Latoya Cantrell and developer Frank Scurlock have announced their intention to run, but there are several other names being floated in the political world.

Bagneris was born and raised in New Orleans. He attended Yale University and earned two bachelor’s degree before graduating from Tulane Law School.

He says on his website that the most pressing problems the city is facing are public safety, economic growth, education, and quality of life concerns such as crumbling streets and blight.