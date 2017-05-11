× Report: Trooper, two other officers shot in Avoyelles Parish standoff

MOREAUVILLE, La. – A Louisiana state trooper and two other officers were shot during a standoff today in Avoyelles Parish, according to WBRZ.

The trooper was reportedly shot in the shoulder, while the second officer was shot with a BB gun in the lip, WBRZ reports. The extent of the third officer’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting happened while officers were trying to negotiate with a man barricaded inside a home in Moreauville.

The standoff began after a car chase that started near Hessmer.

Brandon Arthur Carpenter has been arrested in connection with the shooting.